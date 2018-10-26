Fri October 26, 2018
Sabah
October 26, 2018

Flagship reference: Nawaz’ lawyer continues Wajid’s cross-examination

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris Thursday continued cross-examination of JIT head Wajid Zia in Flagship Investments reference.

The Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik adjourned the hearing of Flagship Investments Reference against Nawaz Sharif till Friday (today).

Responding to Khawaja Haris’ questions, Wajid Zia said the original copies of source documents acquired from Gorneka presented in the court showed that Nawaz Sharif had worked there as marketing manager and chairman board.

He said Hassan Nawaz had told the JIT that the financial statements of flagship were prepared by his accountant but he was not included in the JIT probe.

He said Hassan Nawaz had also told the JIT that he had arranged the money for FZE and the same amount was later on handed over to Quint Paddington Ltd.

Wajid Zia informed the court that he had not mentioned in the report that Hassan Nawaz was owner of Capital FZE established by Hassan Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif was receiving money from the company.

He further said according to Jafza documents Nawaz Sharif was an employee of Capital FZE and another document showed that he worked as the chairman board.

Haris asked Wajid Zia to tell the court what the real task he had accomplished.

Wajid Zia became enraged and said if the word ‘tampering’ had become an issue of life and death then ‘you must do it’.

