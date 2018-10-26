Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiris in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Baramulla district in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Thursday. The youth were killed by the Indian troops of 52 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force during a cordon and search operation at Athoora in Kreeri area of the district.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier committed suicide with his service weapon inside a bunker at Kaman in Uri area of Baramulla district.

These incidents raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 415 in Indian Held Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would observe Black Day on Saturday (October 27) throughout the country to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people.