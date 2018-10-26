Fri October 26, 2018
October 26, 2018

No conditions attached to Saudi bailout package: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has clarified that financial package agreed with Saudi Arabia was not part of any deal, and Riyadh had not attached any conditions with the financial assistance.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan, he was briefing the media about the cabinet decisions.

The finance minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brotherly countries with deep bonds of religious, historical and cultural relations. He said Pakistan would act as a bridge to develop unity, friendship and harmony among all Muslim countries for development of Ummah.

The minister clarified that Pakistan would never become part of any conspiracy and would continue its role to promote peace and harmony among all Muslim states.

He said the federal cabinet had approved increase in electricity tariff by Rs1.27 per unit, as approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had proposed Rs3.82 per unit hike.

The minister said Nepra was mandated to determine the power tariff and distribution and it had recommended Rs3.82 per unit increase in the electricity prices.

However, the minister said there was no increase in power tariff for lifeline users, using electricity less then 300 units per month, agriculture sector and export-oriented industries.

The minister said there were about 17 million household electricity consumers, comprising about 100 million people, and that despite the increasing trend in petroleum products in the international markets, petrol and diesel prices had been reduced by the incumbent government.

The finance minister said that it was decided to enhance power tariff by 10 per cent for the consumers using 300 to 700 units per month. They comprise 20 per cent of the total power consumers. Tariff was enhanced by 15% for the domestic consumers using over 700 units per month, he added.

Meanwhile, he said there was no increase for the small and medium scale enterprises using 5kV load. The power tariff for agriculture sector had been reduced from Rs10.35 per unit to Rs5.35 per unit for the entire financial year, he added.

The facility would benefit over 275,000 agricultural tube-wells across the country and would help minimise the cost of agricultural produces.

The minister said that power sector losses in the country had swelled to Rs453 billion during the last year, which could reach Rs550 billion during the current year, if the appropriate steps were not taken to check the line losses and theft.

This loss, he said, was putting additional burden on ordinary consumers in the form of enhanced rates of electricity and the government was forced to take foreign loans to fulfil the fiscal and financial gaps to run the economy.

Comments

