Only 3 out of 48 cars of PM House sold

ISLAMABAD: As many as 48 vehicles of the Prime Minister (PM) House were put up for auction Thursday as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s austerity drive.

The third phase of auction, however, was welcomed with little enthusiasm and interest as the government only managed to auction three cars out of the 48 in total. The fourth phase will take place on November 6.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Monday auctioned 110 vehicles for Rs129.49 million as per the instructions of Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed.