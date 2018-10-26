Freedom of speech doesn’t cover blasphemy: European court

BERLIN: The European Court of Human Rights says an Austrian woman’s conviction for blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) didn’t breach her freedom of speech, reports foreign media.

The Strasbourg-based ECHR ruled Thursday that Austrian courts had “carefully balanced her right to freedom of expression with the right of others to have their religious feelings protected.”

The woman in her late 40s, identified only as E.S. was convicted by a Vienna court in 2011 for disparaging religious doctrines. The court ordered her to pay a 480-euro ($547) fine, plus costs. The ruling was later upheld by an Austrian appeals court.

The ECHR said the Austrian court’s decision “served the legitimate aim of preserving religious peace.”