Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Top Story

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

USC employees call off sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The employees of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) called off sit-in after successful talks with government here on Thursday.

Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood finally convinced the protesting employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to end their sit-in as he held negotiations with them for a long time. Government will issue a copy of notification about acceptance of all demands to USC on Friday.

All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Union Chairman Arif Shah announced to call off sit-in after successful talks with government. He said that government had accepted all of their demands. “If government takes U-turn on its assurances, we will start sit-in once again. We will stage our ‘dharna’ here at the Parliament House, if government takes U-turn,” he warned. He also announced to open all stores in the country from Friday (today).

The sit-in entered the fifth day on Thursday and the employees decided to continue the protest until a written notification of acceptance of all demands was issued by the government. All utility stores throughout the country are closed for the last five days while poor consumers depending on government-run stores are facing difficulties.

The USC employees were protesting against an anticipated privatisation of the corporation and in favour of their other demands.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?