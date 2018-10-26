Punjab hammer Sindh in U19 T20

ISLAMABAD: Punjab inflicted a crushing nine-wicket defeat on Sindh in the Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup at the Multan Stadium in Multan Thursday.

Fahad Munir (3-11) and Suleiman Shafqat (2-13) bowled well to skittle out Sindh for just 73. Punjab raced home in 16th over losing just one wicket in the process. Owais Zafar (36) played well for Punjab.

Scores in brief: At Multan Stadium in Multan : Sindh 73 all out in 16.5 overs (Saim Ayub 21, Mohsin Riaz 13; Fahad Munir 3-11, Suleiman Shafqat 2-13). Punjab 76-1 in 15.5 overs (Owais Zafar 36, Ibtesamul Haq 30; Saim Ayub 1-2). Result: Punjab won by nine wickets. Man of the match: Fahad Munir (Punjab).

Federal Areas 105-9 in 20 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 29, Haider Ali 22; Bilal Khan 3-19, Aamir Ali 2-13, Muhammad Junaid 2-13). Balochistan 110-4 in 18.2 overs (Muhammad Asif 37, Khayyam Khan 24; Sarim Ashfaq 2-30, Fahad Hussain 1-16). Result: Balochistan won by six wickets. Man of the match: Mohammad Junaid (Balochistan).