Fri October 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 26, 2018

BD call up uncapped pacer for Test series

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh on Thursday included uncapped fast bowler Khaled Ahmed in their 15-man squad for the two-Test series against Zimbabwe starting November 3 in Sylhet.

The hosts, who were thrashed in their last Test series in the West Indies in July, made five changes in the absence of injured all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and batsman Tamim Iqbal. Khaled, 26, was selected along with batsman Mohammad Mithun, spinner Nazmul Islam and all-rounder Ariful Haque, who is yet to make his Test debut.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman also returned to the Test team after missing out on the West Indies series due to an ankle injury.

Fast bowlers Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan made way for the newcomers.

“We have selected the best available squad because this series is important for us,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told reporters in Chittagong.

Khaled excelled during Bangladesh A team’s tour of Ireland in August, picking up 10 wickets in a five-match One-Day series.

Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Khaled Ahmed, Nazmul Islam.

