Mushtaq signs deal with WICB

ISLAMABAD: National Cricket Academy head coach Mushtaq Ahmad has entered a deal with the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) to strengthen their spin department.

Mushtaq was to join the West Indies team in India during their ongoing tour. However, former Pakistan Test bowler has yet to get Indian visa making it difficult for him to join the team in India. “In all probability he would join West Indies team in Bangladesh rather than in India,” a PCB official said. He said till Mushtaq leaves for Bangladesh, he would continue to serve the NCA.