Ahmed replies to PCB notice

ISLAMABAD: Banned cricketer Ahmed Shehzad submitted his reply to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on his recent breach where despite serving a four-month ban on using prohibited substance during the competition, he played local cricket for a recognised club.

The opening batsman is serving ban for using cannabis. He was handed over a four-month ban starting from October 5, 2018 with clear PCB instructions that ‘he cannot play any type of recognised cricket during this period’.

However, Shehzad was seen representing Muslim Gym-khana Club in friendly matches, breaching the WADA rules. The PCB issued a show cause notice to Shehzad on October 18. The player submitted his reply on October 25.

Though the PCB officials were tight-lipped as what his reply was, a source confirmed that he denied having any knowledge about the restrictions. “I had no knowledge about the restrictions even for club cricket,” he is said to have written in his reply.

The PCB committee consisting of Haroon Rashid, Zakir Khan and legal advisor Salman Naseer will look into his reply.

Shehzad escaped full sanction by claiming that he took his mother’s medicine inadvertently. Almost the same excuse Yasir Shah gave a few years back saying that he used medicine of his wife and escaped bigger punishment. On the other hand, Raza Hassan served a two-year ban for the same offense.