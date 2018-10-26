Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ahmed replies to PCB notice

ISLAMABAD: Banned cricketer Ahmed Shehzad submitted his reply to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on his recent breach where despite serving a four-month ban on using prohibited substance during the competition, he played local cricket for a recognised club.

The opening batsman is serving ban for using cannabis. He was handed over a four-month ban starting from October 5, 2018 with clear PCB instructions that ‘he cannot play any type of recognised cricket during this period’.

However, Shehzad was seen representing Muslim Gym-khana Club in friendly matches, breaching the WADA rules. The PCB issued a show cause notice to Shehzad on October 18. The player submitted his reply on October 25.

Though the PCB officials were tight-lipped as what his reply was, a source confirmed that he denied having any knowledge about the restrictions. “I had no knowledge about the restrictions even for club cricket,” he is said to have written in his reply.

The PCB committee consisting of Haroon Rashid, Zakir Khan and legal advisor Salman Naseer will look into his reply.

Shehzad escaped full sanction by claiming that he took his mother’s medicine inadvertently. Almost the same excuse Yasir Shah gave a few years back saying that he used medicine of his wife and escaped bigger punishment. On the other hand, Raza Hassan served a two-year ban for the same offense.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?