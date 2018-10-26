QUAID-I-AZAM ONE-DAY CUP: Islamabad coaches dream big

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Region’s coaches are eager to come across initial success in the Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup, expressing confidence to topple strong departmental teams in the knockout stage.

Islamabad and Multan emerged as the only two regional teams to make it to the quarter-finals of the Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup that was contested parallel to the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy. Islamabad are pitted against PTV in the last quarter-final on October 30.

“Islamabad Region’s players responded well in the Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup beating the best of departmental teams on their way for a place in the quarter-finals,” Taimoor Azam head coach of the Islamabad Region team, when approached, said.

He added that only on Tuesday Islamabad’s all-rounder Fahad Iqbal smashed century and took five wickets emulating the feat achieved by none other than Imran Khan, Azhar Mehmood and Fawad Alam.

“Players have responded well in the one-dayers. We had our problems in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy where some of our players were not issued NOC by departmental administration, our team clicked in a big way in the one-dayers by becoming one of the two regional teams to enter the knockout stage,” Taimoor said.

Islamabad Region head coach was confident of continues good work by progressing even further. “Players are capable of beating the best of teams. We have defeated departmental teams and can do it even in knockout stages.”

Team manager Nasir Iqbal rued missing the services of Imad Wasim and Zohaib Ahmed. “Two local lads who have performed outstandingly in the past were not part of the team. Though Imad played only a couple of matches, Zohaib missed almost entire Trophy due to injury.”

Nasir was confident that resources Islamabad Region have at their disposal were enough to progress further in the competition.

“Islamabad is one of few teams which are banking heavily on local resources. The players including Sarmad Bhatti have gained enough experience and exposure in recent times to put up a decent show. Hopefully every player would be in a position to give his hundred percent in the matches to come.”

Nasir said that it was indeed a creditable thing for Regional teams to leave behind the top departments on their way to make it to the last eight stage.

The quarter-final stage will get under way from October 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the first match between National Bank and Wapda.