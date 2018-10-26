Pakistani banker to chair Global Islamic FinTech

MANAMA: A Pakistani banker, Dr Ali Adnan Ibrahim, has been appointed as Chairman Global Islamic and Sustainable FinTech (GISFC) launched by Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB).

The GISFC builds on BFB’s diverse network of partnerships locally, regionally and internationally, and aims at helping accelerate the use of FinTech to drive the next phase of growth in Islamic finance, said a press release.

Dr Ali is head of Sustainability and Social Responsibility at the Al Baraka Banking Group in Bahrain and is also a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and leads the Social Credits Initiative, which seeks to combine finance and technology to incentivize private investments for sustainable development and is Chair of the Sustainable Development Committee of the Bahrain Association of Banks.

The GISFC aims to onboard more partners as it seeks to drive the Islamic and sustainability FinTech development agenda and to focus on providing thought leadership and expertise in Shariah compliant fintech.