Eight pupils dead in Jordan flash floods

AMMAN: Eight school pupils died Thursday when their bus was swept away by flash floods near the Dead Sea in Jordan, emergency services said. A further 11 students were injured in the incident, said an official from the civil defence, Jordan´s fire service, who asked not to be named. "Heavy rains caused a flash flood close to the Dead Sea that washed away a school bus carrying 37 students and seven minders," the official said. -
