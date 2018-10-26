Wave of terrorism in Xinjiang comes to an end

BEIJING: A way of terrorism and extremism in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region has come to an end, following the wide-ranging steps taken by the Central and the local governments, sources said here on Thursday.

Extremism spread in Xinjiang years ago, but now the people in the region are again enjoying their peace and tranquility. The officials and people of Xinjiang have contributed to the incredible changes in the region with their hard, creative work.

Xinjiang was impacted by extremism a few years ago. Western forces have a double standard in China's anti-terrorism efforts and their sympathy for the terrorists in Xinjiang inflated the extremists' arrogance.

In areas seriously affected by extremism, ideological emancipation is a must and law and justice should be rebuilt. National identity and national unity should be the most important principles in Xinjiang's social values.