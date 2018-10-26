JIT chief tells court…: Documents show Nawaz as Capital FZE board chairman

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia Thursday informed the accountability court Islamabad the original copies of source documents related to Capital FZE company were presented to the court in Flagship investment case.

The two documents received from Goveronica Authority had mentioned Nawaz Sharif as company’s board chairman, while another one had stated the former prime minister as ‘Marketing Manager’, he said.

He said that accused Hassan Nawaz had told the JIT team that he himself arranged the money for establishment of Capital FZE company.

The same money was given to Coint Paddington Company later, he further stated while quoting Hassan Nawaz during the cross examining before accountability court Judge Arshad Malik hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The accused (Nawaz Sharif) also appeared before the court along with his legal team at judicial complex Islamabad. During the course of proceeding, defence lawyer Khwaja Haris continued his cross examining on consecutive fourth day with Wajid Zia.

Zia stated that Hassan Nawaz also told the JIT that the financial statement of Capital FZE Company was prepared by his accountant.

The team did not ask about the financial statement of Coint Paddington during questioning, the JIT head said.

He said the JIT did not involve any accountant of Hassan Nawaz into the investigation process. The JIT did not mention Hassan Nawaz as owner of Capital FZE in its report and it also did not find documents which showed Nawaz Sharif as owner or shareholder of this company, he added.

JIT head admitted that no witness had given statement that former prime minister was owner of the company, adding however the team had approached Jufra Authority in Dubai to know accused’s connection with Capital FZE. He said that the JIT had written in its report that Hassan Nawaz had established Capital FZEand Nawaz Sharif had been receiving salary form it. According to Jufra authority, the former prime minister was associated with company as board chairman, he said.

He said that JIT did not present any document which showed that Nawaz Sharif as Board Chairman had been involved in loan dealing practice. The NAB witness informed the court that he had produced the copies of original source documents received from Goveronica Authority.

Rejecting the allegation of forgery and tempering levelled by defence lawyer, Wajid Zia stated that the purpose to attach the copies of original documents with JIT report was not to hide the fact. According to the documents, the former prime minister had been associated with Capital FZE from 2006 to 2014, he said.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till Friday.

Later on, former premier Nawaz Sharif Thursday avoided answering journalist's questions regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation a day earlier.

The former PM appeared before an accountability in Islamabad for the hearing of National Accountability Bureau's references against him when he was asked about Saudi Arabia's financial deal and PM Imran's address. "I seldom watch TV and did not listen to his address," Nawaz responded. A day earlier, PM Imran conveyed to the two major opposition parties, whose leaders have been facing corruption references, that they will not be given any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).