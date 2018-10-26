Boy killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VEHARI: A 13-year-old boy died in a road accident here on Thursday. Muhammad Qasim and the boy were on way when a vehicle hit their motorcycle near Luddan Road. As a result, the boy died on the spot and the man sustained critical injuries. The injured man was rushed to the DHQ Hospital.
