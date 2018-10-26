Couple robbed of valuables

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man and his wife were deprived of cash and valuables on Thursday. Muhammad Ali and his wife were moving on a motorcycle on GT Road when three bandits intercepted them and snatched a mobile phone and cash from them. Meanwhile, thieves entered the showroom of Muhammad Saleem of village 43/3R on Faisalabad Road and took away Rs 300,000.
OKARA: A man and his wife were deprived of cash and valuables on Thursday. Muhammad Ali and his wife were moving on a motorcycle on GT Road when three bandits intercepted them and snatched a mobile phone and cash from them. Meanwhile, thieves entered the showroom of Muhammad Saleem of village 43/3R on Faisalabad Road and took away Rs 300,000.
Comments