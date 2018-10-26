NAB summons Salman, Hamza in sugar mills case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau has summoned Salman Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz, sons of former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, in an inquiry related to Ramzan sugar mills. The bureau has summoned both Salman and Hamza by October 30. Reportedly, the NAB‘s inquiry is related to construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz family. The NAB claimed that Rs200 million were paid from national kitty and Shahbaz Sharif allegedly illegally ordered for construction of the bridge.