Govt on toes to combat energy crisis, says Sarwar

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Thursday said the government was taking special initiative to combat energy crisis and all public and private universities were going to shift on solar energy in a year across the province.

Addressing the first convocation of Nishtar Medical University here on Thursday, the governor said, “Potable water is right to each student and citizen. The government is taking measures to ensure supply of pure drinking water to everyone in the province.”

Sarwar said that the girls were knocking down the boys in all fields, including education, and securing more positions than boys. The current situation left a message that special quota of admissions would be allocated for boys in professional educational institutions. He said the government was encouraging private education sector to promote education at all levels. The governor also distributed medals and MBBS certificates among the students.