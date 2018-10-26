Fri October 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

PPP leader foresees rise in inflation

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party south Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should not threaten the opposition rather ponder about his own under-trial cases.

Talking to journalists after inquiring after the Dera Ghazi Khan accident victims here, he predicted alarming rise in inflation in the next six months, which the people had never, ever experienced in the past. To a query on prime ministers’ refusal to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he said Imran Khan should avoid levelling charges against his rivals and must think about his under-trial cases of regularisation of Bani Gala and misuse of helicopter scam. “The coming months are also crucial for the peasants because the government is not interested in increasing the prices of agriculture inputs after critical shortage of urea fertiliser. The agriculture sector has been paralysed across the country because the government did not announce any relief for the farmers,” he added.

The PPP leader said the PTI government had made false commitments with the masses and people would ripe the fruits of shrinking economy, high inflation and destructive agriculture sector. He welcomed the Saudi financial aid, saying it will support the shrinking economy. He said that he demanded separate province of south Punjab in 2008 and the PTI had promised creating a separate province in first 100 days and now it was betraying from its promise. He said the remote south Punjab region was facing critical problems but the government was not serious in resolving them. Mehmood offered fateha for the DG Khan accident victims. He said that he would submit a report to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving them relief.

