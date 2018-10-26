Strategy evolved to root out menace of power theft in Punjab

FAISALABAD: Secretary Energy Punjab/Convener Provincial Task Force against Electricity Theft Muhammad Amir Jan has said that the strategy has been evolved to root out the menace of electricity theft in the Punjab.

He was taking to newsmen after a meeting with the divisional and district administrations and Fesco authorities here on Thursday. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take drastic measures against the incidents of electricity theft and this negative trend should immediately be stopped.

He said that coordinated efforts would be made for grand operation against the big fish involved in stealing of electricity.

He expressed his resolve that the incidents of electricity theft would be stopped with legal force for eradicating the menace completely. Amir Jan said that an awareness campaign had been launched for the information of consumers and secret information would be received at the district and provincial level against the criminals engaged in electricity theft.

He said that electricity theft was affecting circular debt and national economy. The secretary was of the opinion that behaviour and attitude of the society must be changed and social boycott should be made against the element involved in electricity theft.

Earlier, presiding over a meeting, Secretary Energy Muhammad Amir Jan asked the Fesco authorities to gear up their campaign against the theft of electricity and it should be on zero level. He said that line losses should be assessed on each distribution line for reviewing the nature of electricity theft. He asked the divisional and district administrations for extending all-out legal and administrative support for the successful operation against the big fish.

He said that the operation against the electricity theft should be made as per the guidelines of the government and entire process of the campaign must be transparent by taking action against the accused without any discrimination. He said that criminal cases should immediately be lodged against the electricity theft accused, besides taking all installations of electricity supply into custody after their removal from the site.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal and RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar assured their all-out cooperation for making the campaign against electricity theft a success.

They said that the Fesco authorities would be provided full cooperation for successful raids against the big accused of electricity theft.

Fesco CEO Mujahid Billah briefed the secretary about details of line losses and actions taken against the electricity theft. He said that an intelligence network was being working to detect the incidents of electricity theft in industrial, commercial and domestic connections. He said that departmental actions had also been taken against the Fesco officials involved in connivance for theft of electricity.