Fri October 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Arguments on maintainability of plea against PM sought

LAHORE: An election tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Thursday directed both sides to extend arguments on the maintainability of an election petition challenging victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan in July 25 general election from NA-95, Mianwali.

Abdul Wahab of Pakistan Justice & Democratic Party, a defeated candidate from NA-95, had challenged the election of Mr Khan accusing him of concealing mandatory details mainly about his sons and ‘daughter’ in the nomination papers. On Thursday, Advocate Babar Awan filed an initial reply in the court on behalf of Imran Khan and objected to the maintainability of the election petition.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed adjourned hearing until November 02 and directed both the petitioner and the respondent to come up with comprehensive arguments on the point of the maintainability.

Petitioner through counsel Mobeenuddin Qazi contended that under Section 60(2)(d) of Election Act, 2017, a candidate had to furnish a statement of his assets and liabilities and of his spouse and dependent children.

However, he said, Imran Khan failed to disclose detail of properties owned by his wife, two sons and ‘daughter’ Tyrian White. He said that the respondent was not qualified rather disqualified under Article 62(1)(d), (e) and (f) and Article 63(1)(o) & (p) of the Constitution. He urged the tribunal that the election of Mr Khan as returned candidate be declared void and the nomination of the respondent was also invalid. He asked the tribunal to de-notify the respondent as an MNA and declare the seat vacant, besides issuing directions to the ECP for initiating appropriate proceedings against him.

