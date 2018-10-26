Terrorist remanded

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal on Thursday sent an alleged terrorist to the jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The Counter Terrorism Department had arrested accused Gul Rehman and recovered explosives from him some days ago.

SI, COURT READER BOOKED: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered cases against a police SI and a court reader for misplacing record of cases. SI Muhammad Azam and court reader Usman Majeed had allegedly misplaced record of cases. During investigation, both officials failed to clarify their position and found guilty. After approval from the competent authority, the ACE registered cases against them.