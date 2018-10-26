Fazl tells ‘those with fake mandate’ to stop threatening Opp

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said ‘those with fake mandate’ to stop threatening opposition, Geo News reported. “Who has asked for NRO,” Fazl asked, in reply to PM Imran’s statements in his Wednesday address vowing not to give criminals any deal. The Maulana Thursday told Prime Minister Imran Khan to refrain from threatening him, calling his mandate to rule “fake”. The government which got a stolen mandate should not make threats to the opposition, he added. Commenting on the efforts to unite opposition against the government, Fazl said 75 percent of the work has been done and the opposition would unite to play a role in the Parliament. He said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has asked for three days before an All Parties Conference. Fazl and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari have met more than once in the past few days in an effort to unite opposition and call an APC. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition parties’ consultation was in final stages for developing consensus on working together. Addressing a press conference Thursday, he claimed that he was in contact with all the opposition parties for developing consensus, adding that within few days consultation process among opposition parties would be completed. He said all the opposition parties have agreed on working from one platform.