Bid to abduct two minor sisters foiled

TOBA TEK SINGH: A bid to abduct two minor sisters was foiled at Chak 697/39 GB on Friday.

Nasreen and Kausar were going to school when Tajammul Yar of Khanewal offered them lift on his motorcycle. Instead of going to their school, he sped up his motorbike and started travelling on a road. Locals informed Asharf Shaheed police post of Arrouti police station when the girls raised hue and cry.

To it, policemen chased him and rescued both the girls. The accused was arrested. He told the police that he had intentions of raping them. A case has been registered.

LABOUR OFFICER HELD: A labour officer was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for accepting bribe here on Thursday. The ACE officials said Qari M Saeed, a hotel owner at Kamalia, had informed them that accused M Shahbaz was demanding Rs10,000 as bribe from him to stop action under the labour laws.

The team raided and caught him red-handed while receiving money. He was put behind the bars after registration of a case against him.