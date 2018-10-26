Rickshaw driver’s bid to set himself on fire

KARACHI: Driven to desperation by poverty, a rickshaw driver attempted to set himself on fire Thursday, three days after another driver succumbed to his burns after setting himself on fire alleging ‘police extortion’, Geo News reported.

Shahid set his rickshaw on fire in North Nazimabad and was attempting to do the same to himself after sprinkling petrol over him, when the onlookers intervened and stopped him. Citing poverty as reason, he lamented that he was unable to get any passengers because the CNG stations are closed every other day. He said he has not paid the house rent since three months. His children are suffering from an eye disease, he added. Police brought him to the police station to record his statement. Earlier this week, rickshaw driver Khalid succumbed to his wounds after he set himself alight near the city police office in Karachi’s Saddar area claiming that he had become fed up with the daily challan and “extortion” by the police. Sindh police chief had taken notice of the incident and ordered the DIG traffic to launch an inquiry into the matter.