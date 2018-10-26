Rabbani moves Senate on PM’s mediation statement on Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday moved the Senate on the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan would play the role of a mediator between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East.

He has filed an adjournment motion in the Senate Secretariat in this context and another pertaining to the statement of US Secretary of State, wherein he said that the United States expected Pakistan to curb terrorists fighting in Afghanistan and that it would be held accountable if it failed.

Senator Rabbani has also moved a calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat, calling upon the minister for Finance to make a disclosure of the conditions ‘regarding the financial package obtained from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. About the increases in electricity tariff, Senator Rabbani strongly reacted to it and condemned the increases in the strongest terms, dubbing it abnormal hike. “The increase of a 140 percent in gas, petrol and now electricity has been necessitated to qualify for an economic bailout package from the IMF which last month told the government to take tough decisions,” he went on to say.

Rabbani cautioned that this price hike has had a snowball effect and the prices of vegetables, ‘daal and tandoor ki rooti’ had gone sky height and almost out of the reach of the working class. “With CNG prices touching Rs100 the fares of buses and rickshaws have also registered an increase. It is feared that in its pursued to appease the IMF, the government will resort to massive privatisation of national assets and retrenchment of labour. Both these steps will be opposed both inside and outside Parliament by the Pakistan People’s Party,” he made it clear.