Act like PM, not opposition leader, Asfand tells Imran: Says opposition alliance not against govt but undemocratic forces

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with the situation as prime minister instead of an opposition leader. Through a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that Imran Khan should stop blame-game and concentrate on resolving the issues facing the country. He said that the person who had become the prime minister due to stolen mandate was maligning the political leadership. "Imran Khan should avoid mudslinging on someone else's advice," the ANP chief said. "The Kaptan who had been accused of corruption was blaming politicians to appease certain quarters in the country," he maintained. He said that Imran Khan need not be afraid of the opposition as it had been formed against the undemocratic forces who had stolen the mandate from other parties to make him the prime minister. The opposition alliance would remain intact till restoration of real democracy in Pakistan, he added.