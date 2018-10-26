PM House cars auction: Only two out of 18 cars sold

Ag INP

ISLAMABAD: Only two out of 18 cars were sold Thursday as part of the ongoing auction of vehicles belonging to the Prime Minister House, Geo News reported.

The vehicles are being auctioned as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive. The two vehicles that were bought during the auction included a 1986 model car which fetched Rs175,000 and a 2016 model 4x4 which was sold for Rs1,810,000. Further, not even one out of the 20 PM House bulletproof vehicles were bought during the auction. PM House officials said the bulletproof vehicles will auctioned again on November 6, however, the date has not yet been finalised. Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat has auctioned six surplus vehicles and a bike for Rs7816,000 in the light of the austerity drive of the government and directions of the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. The auction took place in the parking area of the Parliament House and a large number of bidders participated in the auction.