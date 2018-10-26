Indian troops martyr two youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth in Baramulla district in Held Kashmir Thursday. The youth were killed by the troops of 52-Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force during a cordon and search operation at Athoora in Kreeri area of the district, KMS reported. Meanwhile, an Indian soldier committed suicide with his service weapon inside a bunker at Kaman in Uri area of Baramulla district. These incidents raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 415 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir people living on both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world will observe black day on October 27 (Saturday) against Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir state since 72 years and adequate arrangements have been given final shape to observe the day.