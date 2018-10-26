Kumar, Bumrah called up for West Indies ODIs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Indian selectors on Thursday picked pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remaining three one-day internationals against the West Indies.
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was included for the first two matches, has been left out for the rest of the five-match series which the hosts lead 1-0. The second game on Wednesday ended in a thrilling tie in Visakhapatnam after the Indians scored 321-6 off their 50 overs, riding on a record unbeaten 157 by skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli, 29, became the quickest batsman ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a second successive century. The third one-dayer will be played in the western city of Pune on Saturday followed by games in Mumbai (October 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (November 1). The West Indies lost the preceding two-Test series with India 2-0.
Indian squad for the last three ODIs against the West Indies: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, M.S. Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, K.L. Rahul, Manish Pandey.
NEW DELHI: Indian selectors on Thursday picked pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remaining three one-day internationals against the West Indies.
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was included for the first two matches, has been left out for the rest of the five-match series which the hosts lead 1-0. The second game on Wednesday ended in a thrilling tie in Visakhapatnam after the Indians scored 321-6 off their 50 overs, riding on a record unbeaten 157 by skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli, 29, became the quickest batsman ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a second successive century. The third one-dayer will be played in the western city of Pune on Saturday followed by games in Mumbai (October 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (November 1). The West Indies lost the preceding two-Test series with India 2-0.
Indian squad for the last three ODIs against the West Indies: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, M.S. Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, K.L. Rahul, Manish Pandey.
Comments