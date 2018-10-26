Fri October 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 26, 2018

Kumar, Bumrah called up for West Indies ODIs

NEW DELHI: Indian selectors on Thursday picked pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remaining three one-day internationals against the West Indies.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was included for the first two matches, has been left out for the rest of the five-match series which the hosts lead 1-0. The second game on Wednesday ended in a thrilling tie in Visakhapatnam after the Indians scored 321-6 off their 50 overs, riding on a record unbeaten 157 by skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli, 29, became the quickest batsman ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a second successive century. The third one-dayer will be played in the western city of Pune on Saturday followed by games in Mumbai (October 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (November 1). The West Indies lost the preceding two-Test series with India 2-0.

Indian squad for the last three ODIs against the West Indies: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, M.S. Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, K.L. Rahul, Manish Pandey.

