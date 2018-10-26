SL sacks food supplier for England tour

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday sacked its food and beverage supplier for selling booze without a licence during England’s tour of the island, sparking a mid-match raid by tax agents.

The decision followed revelations that tax officers seized bottles of liquor being served to England fans during the fifth one-day international match in Colombo. The island’s cricket board said its hospitality partner, Classic Destination, did not obtain the necessary licences to serve hard liquor at the ground.

“As the firm has failed to act within the law... and bringing disrepute to Sri Lanka Cricket, SLC decided to immediately terminate the firm from delivering further hospitality services during the England tour,” the board said in a statement Thursday.