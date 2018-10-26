Punjab thrash Sindh in U-19 Pentangular Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Punjab inflicted crushing nine wickets defeat on Sindh in the National Under-19 Pentangular T20 Cricket at the Multan Stadium Thursday.

Fahad Munir (3-11) and M. Suleman Shafqat (2-13) bowled well to skittle out Sindh for just 73. Punjab raced home in 16th over losing just one wicket in the process. Owais Zafar (36) played well for Punjab.

Scores: Sindh 73 all out in 16.5 overs (Saim Ayub 21, Mohsin Riaz 13, Fahad Munir 3-11, M. Suliman Shafqat 2-13) Punjab 76-1 in 15.5 overs (M. Owais Zafar 36, Ibteshamul Haq 30, Saim Ayub 1-2) Man of the match: Fahad Munir (Punjab)

In the second match Balochistan defeated Federal Areas by six wickets. Scores: Federal Areas 105-9 in 20 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 29, Haider Ali 22, M. Bilal Khan 3-19, Aamir Ali 2-13, M Junaid 2-13) Balochistan 110-4 in 18.2 overs (M Asif 37, Khayyam Kham 24, Sarim Ashfaq 2-30, Fahad Hussain 1-16). Man of the match: M Junaid (Balochistan).