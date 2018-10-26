Kaka’s best wishes for Pak U-15 footballers

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Former Brazilian World Cup champion Ricardo Kaka extended his best wishes to Pakistan Under-15 national team for the ongoing SAFF Cup.

In a video message, the 35-year-old Brazilian said, “I wish best of luck to the Pakistan national team U15 for the tournament, do your best and I think you can achieve your dream.”Kaka announced retirement last year after turning down offers from former clubs São Paulo and Milan.The Pakistan U-15 team is currently playing against the arch-rivals India in Kathmandu who are also the defending champions of the tournament.