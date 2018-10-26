Kaka’s best wishes for Pak U-15 footballers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Former Brazilian World Cup champion Ricardo Kaka extended his best wishes to Pakistan Under-15 national team for the ongoing SAFF Cup.
In a video message, the 35-year-old Brazilian said, “I wish best of luck to the Pakistan national team U15 for the tournament, do your best and I think you can achieve your dream.”Kaka announced retirement last year after turning down offers from former clubs São Paulo and Milan.The Pakistan U-15 team is currently playing against the arch-rivals India in Kathmandu who are also the defending champions of the tournament.
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Former Brazilian World Cup champion Ricardo Kaka extended his best wishes to Pakistan Under-15 national team for the ongoing SAFF Cup.
In a video message, the 35-year-old Brazilian said, “I wish best of luck to the Pakistan national team U15 for the tournament, do your best and I think you can achieve your dream.”Kaka announced retirement last year after turning down offers from former clubs São Paulo and Milan.The Pakistan U-15 team is currently playing against the arch-rivals India in Kathmandu who are also the defending champions of the tournament.
Comments