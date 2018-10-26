Governor’s Cup Golf tees off today

LAHORE: Around 260 aspiring golfers in different categories, having a handicap of 18 and above, will be featuring in the 46th segment of the Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament which gets underway here at the Lahore Gymkhana course from Friday.

This three-day activity is being held at country’s one of the oldest and toughest courses with the patronage and support of Millat Tractors. Its CEO Irfan Aqeel elaborated that as its corporate responsibility Millat Tractor spends its resources in three fields, one of which is sports while the other two are health and education. The details of the tournament were revealed by director media Kh Pervaiz Saeed, convener golf gymkhana Shaukat Javed, CEO Millat Ahsan Imran, gymkhana captain golf Umer Zia and M Imran also of gymkhana.

This tournament which determine its winner on the net score lends talented and upcoming golfers for national duty as well, said Kh Parvaiz who further stated that over the years golf has developed and progressed in Lahore. Golf clubs like Royal Palm, Garrison Club, Defence Raya and Lahore Gymkhana itself have been instrumental in producing adroit and dexterous golfers and Lahore now boasts of having over hundred amateur golf players with a single handicap, he added.

Shaukat Javed giving details of the golfers stated that men amateurs net & gross events will be held over 3 rounds with a total 54 holes, with 18 holes each day from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th October will see 127 golfers in action. Eligibility requirements are that participating golfers should have a handicap of 14 & below.

The veterans will also have the advantage of one extra stroke for every 2 years of age difference. In case where the Veteran player is above 80 years he will get 1 stroke advantage for every year.

Ladies Net & Gross events for 28 Ladies will be held over 36 holes from Saturday 27th - Sunday 28th October. Eligibility requirement is that participating lady golfers should have a handicap of 36 & below: Juniors 2018. Eligibility Net & on Sunday 28th October. Gross events for four Juniors will be held requirement is that participating Junior Golfers should have a handicap of 18 & below and should be in the age bracket 18 years & below.

In a handicap category of five and blow falls Wazir Ali, Salman Jehangir, Robin Bagh, Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar, Qasim Khan, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Sardar Murad Khan, Murad A Khan, Taimoor Shabbir (All from Gymkhana).

Ahmed Baig (Garrison), Nadeem Aslam (Garrison), Damil Attaullah (Garrison) Ayaz Saleem (Garrison), Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm), Zunair Aleem Khan (Defence Raya) Fakhar Imam (Defence Raya),

The participants with control and application of golfing skills and continuous and steady approach have also entered in the race who are Nasir Irshad, Hamza Mansoor, Shoaib Bokhari, Jamal Nasir, Reza Said, Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana, Khurshid Aziz, Danish Javed, Faysal Sayid and Ahmed Rafi.The defending Champion is Robin Bagh. Prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4:30 pm on Sunday at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.