No immediate chance to hold SAG camps

KARACHI: There is no chance of holding immediate training camps for the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) due to various reasons, sources in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Sources said the Board itself was not aware of its real fate, not knowing what changes the body would face as the PM task-force had been working on bringing sports reforms. Sources also revealed that it had also been decided that until the task-force, headed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani, filed its recommendations, annual grants would not be released to any federation.

A source close to the development also revealed that 70 per cent of federations, which also contains those whose athletes deliver in international circuit, would not be given special grants anymore which would hardly hit their activities in international circuit.

When the source was asked who took this decision he said it had been taken by the Board. A few days ago a meeting of the stakeholders had been held in Lahore in which the federations had been advised to submit detailed roadmap for preparations of the South Asian Games which Nepal would host in Kathmandu and Pokhara from March 9-18. However a source, while quoting an official from a Nepal’s federation, said that although the schedule of the biennial event had been announced but the venues were not yet ready for the eight-nation spectacle.

It has also been learnt that task-force is working hard to reach to a conclusion about what should be done for bringing improvement in the sports system. A source close to the development told this correspondent that Ehsan Mani had also invited a few sports journalists of Islamabad to Lahore for a meeting on next Monday to take their input about Pakistan’s sports scenario.

When this correspondent contacted Ehsan Mani on Thursday he said: “I am in a meeting and am not able to talk.”It has also been learnt that former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Brig (retd) Arif Siddiqui is also expected to brief Prime Minister Imran Khan in near future.

“Some friends of Arif, who are close to Imran, are managing the meeting. Arif has already prepared a presentation and the meeting may be held sometime in future,” a source said.The basic responsibility on the shoulders of task-force is to review the performance of all sports bodies, analyse the utility and utilisation of various funds received from various sources and suggest administrative reforms for promoting sports at national as well as regional level.

The prime minister has already advised to boost infrastructure in order to provide opportunty to youngsters.According to sources since the arrest of former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for his alleged involvement in the Narowal Sports Complex embezzlement scam the acting DG PSB Arif Ibrahim has been on sick leave. “And the Board in fact has been running by a senior official Mohammad Azam Dar,” the source informed.

Sources said that four names were under consideration for the full-time DG PSB.Former acting DG PSB Amir Ali Ahmed, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) chief Col Mohammad Waseem Ahmed, DG KP Sports Directorate Amjad Khan and Col Asif Zaman, younger brother of former squash great Qamar Zaman, were among those in the run for DG PSB seat, sources said.

In the previous 2016 South Asian Games hosted by India in Guwahati and Shillong Pakistan had finished third behind India and Sri Lanka by claiming 12 gold, 37 silver and 57 bronze.