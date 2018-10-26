PCB decides to issue NOCs for T10 League

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has finally decided to issue NOCs to some of its players to take part in the T10 League being held in November-December this year in Sharjah.The PCB said in a statement it has decided to issue NOCs to some of its players after due diligence was carried out by the PCB in which the board procured and processed detailed information from the International Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board. “Furthermore the PCB’s own Anti-Corruption Unit also carried out a thorough review,” the statement read. The statement said that the PCB has observed that the ICC has given approval for member boards to issue NOCs to their players to take part in league if they wish to.