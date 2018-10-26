Banned Shahzad submits reply to PCB

ISLAMABAD: Banned cricketer Ahmad Shahzad on Thursday submitted his reply to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on his recent breach where despite serving four-month ban on using prohibited substance during the competition, he played local cricket for a recognised club.

The opening batsman is serving four-month ban for using banned drugs “cannabis” which is a prohibited substance during competition in cricket. He was handed over a four-month ban starting from October 5, 2018 with clear PCB instruction that ‘he cannot play any type of recognised cricket during this period’.

However, against all the laid down rules, Ahmad Shahzad was seen representing Muslim Gymkhana Club in friendly matches breaching the laid down rules from the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA). The blunt breach not only invited WADA wrath, it also shock the board which in response issued a show cause notice to the batsman The player submitted his reply on October 25.