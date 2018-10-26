Foreigners arrive for int’l MMA event

LAHORE: Thirteen international fighters and coaches from different countries reached in the city on Thursday to be part of the Pakistan’s first-ever international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event going to be held from October 27 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore. Pakistan’s martial artists will for the first time take on the international fighters at home. Partner of Brave Pakistan Dewan Adil in an interview said. “Our first priority is to show the softer image of Pakistan and provide a platform to the youth through such events.”