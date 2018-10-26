Court orders trial of ex-Catalan leaders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered 18 former Catalan leaders, to stand trial over their role in last year’s declaration of independence. Nine former leaders, including Catalonia’s ex-vice president Oriol Junqueras, who are in pre-trial detention should be tried for rebellion, the court said. The crime of rebellion carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
MADRID: Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered 18 former Catalan leaders, to stand trial over their role in last year’s declaration of independence. Nine former leaders, including Catalonia’s ex-vice president Oriol Junqueras, who are in pre-trial detention should be tried for rebellion, the court said. The crime of rebellion carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Comments