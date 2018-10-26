10 school children killed in Jordan flood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMMAN: At least 10 school children died and 16 were missing after a flash flood near Jordan’s Dead Sea, where around 40 children and their teachers were on an outing on Thursday, rescuers said. A major rescue operation involving helicopters and army troops was under way. Search teams have so far rescued 11 people, some of whom are in a serious condition, civil defense sources told Reuters. Hospitals in the area were put on high alert.
