10 school children killed in Jordan flood

AMMAN: At least 10 school children died and 16 were missing after a flash flood near Jordan’s Dead Sea, where around 40 children and their teachers were on an outing on Thursday, rescuers said. A major rescue operation involving helicopters and army troops was under way. Search teams have so far rescued 11 people, some of whom are in a serious condition, civil defense sources told Reuters. Hospitals in the area were put on high alert.