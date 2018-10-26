French court rules Sarkozy should be tried over campaign funding

PARIS: A French appeals court ruled Thursday that former president Nicolas Sarkozy should answer charges of illicit financing of his failed 2012 election campaign, the latest in a string of legal proceedings likely to see him face trial. Sarkozy, 63, will appeal the decision before France’s court of final appeal, his lawyers said. It is one of several legal inquiries which have dogged the rightwing politician since he left office in 2012. In upholding last year’s decision by a judge to put Sarkozy on trial, the appeals court in Paris rejected arguments from his legal team seeking to avoid the potentially embarrassing public ordeal of a trial. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison if found guilty.