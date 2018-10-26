Iraq will prioritise own interests regarding Iran sanctions: new PM

BAGHDAD: Iraq will prioritise its own interests and independence when it comes to helping the United States enforce sanctions against Iran, new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from a 2015 international nuclear accord with Tehran in May and reimpose sanctions has put Abdul Mahdi’s incoming government in a difficult position, since Iraq’s economy is closely intertwined with neighbouring Iran’s.

“We want to secure Iraq from any interference in issues, affairs of other countries, whether it’s a neighbouring country or it’s any other country in the world,” Abdul Mahdi told a news conference in Baghdad.

The United States and Iran, increasingly at odds, are Iraq’s two biggest allies, and Washington has said there will be consequences for countries that do not respect the sanctions. Abdul Mahdi’s statement on Thursday did not deviate much from the stance of his predecessor, Haider al-Abadi.