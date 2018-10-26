Topshop billionaire named in ‘Brit #MeToo’ scandal

LONDON: British fashion industry billionaire Philip Green was named by a member of the House of Lords on Thursday as the businessman who used an injunction to suppress the publication of sexual harassment allegations by five employees.

The allegation against 66-year-old Green — whose international clothing empire includes the popular Topshop and Topman brands — was made after media cried foul about being “gagged” by rich and powerful tycoons.

The emerging scandal has also prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to accuse unnamed employers of abusing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Several members of parliament threatened to reveal the company boss’s name after The Daily Telegraph gave its entire front page Wednesday to a story headlined: “The British #MeToo scandal which cannot be revealed.”

The newspaper said the second-most senior judge in England issued a temporary injunction Tuesday against the publication of sexual harassment and racial abuse allegations against their boss.But House of Lords peer Peter Hain told a hushed session Thursday that he was using his “parliamentary privilege” to disclose the alleged businessman’s name.

“I feel it is my duty under parliamentary privilege to name Philip Green as the individual in question given that the media have been subject to an injunction preventing publication of full details of a story which is clearly in the public interest,” he said. Hain said he learned the name after being “contacted by someone intimately involved in the case”. Arcadia Group, the holding company controlled by Philip Green, was not immediately able to comment on the allegations when contacted by AFP.

The Daily Telegraph said the accused man had hired seven lawyers and spent nearly £500,000 ($645,000, 565,000 euros) in legal fees to settle the complaints using non-disclosure agreements.