Ex-Malaysian PM faces more corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak was charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving government funds worth more than $1.5 billion on Thursday, adding to the 32 charges he already faces for money laundering and graft.

His former treasury chief, Irwan Serigar Abdullah, was also charged with criminal breach of trust, becoming the highest-ranking civil servant to be charged since Najib was unexpectedly ousted in a general election in May.

The two pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Each charge carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a financial penalty and a whipping sentence, but both Najib and Irwan would be exempted from whipping as they are over the age of 50. “Nothing in the charges show that any of the acts I undertook resulted in any benefit to me,” Najib said at a press conference after the court hearing. “There shouldn’t be any belief that any of the monies stated in the charges were lost, or that there were any elements of self-interest.”