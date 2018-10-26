Turkish probe shows Khashoggi murder ‘premeditated’: Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia acknowledged on Thursday that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi appeared to have been premeditated, based on information from Turkey, as it sought to draw a line under the crisis.

It was the latest twist in the shifting official narrative of the October 2 killing which US President Donald Trump has derided as “one of the worst cover-ups” in history. The Saudi public prosecutor said he was making the latest assessment on the basis of evidence supplied by Turkey which has been the source of the spate of grisly revelations about the government critic’s death that triggered an international outcry.

“Information from the Turkish authorities indicates that the act of the suspects in the Khashoggi case was premeditated,” the office of public prosecutor Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. “The public prosecution continues its investigation with suspects... to complete the course of justice.” Turkey urged Saudi Arabia to answer questions that remain over the murder of Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi, such as who ordered his killing and what happened to the body.

Turkish police investigating water sample from Saudi consulate well: Turkish police are investigating water samples taken from a well at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities on Wednesday were granted permission by Saudi officials to carry out inspections at the well after being initially denied access. After weeks of conflicting reports on Khashoggi’s fate, Saudi Arabia at the weekend said the journalist had been killed in a botched interrogation at the consulate, prompting international outcry.

Meanwhile, CIA director Gina Haspel heard an audio recording of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during her visit to Turkey this week, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, the first indication Ankara has shared its key evidence.