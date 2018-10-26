Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Women can help promote peace’

Islamabad : Women can help promote peace and eradicate violence in society through their actions, said International Islamic University president Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

He was addressing a seminar on the IIU women campus in connection with Iqbal Day on 'the role of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan: women as an agent of change to promote peace, tolerance and social reciprocity to counter violent extremism'.

The activity was jointly organised by Vice President Office, Urdu department of the university in collaboration with Council of Islamic Ideology. The purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among women as agents of peace, tolerance and social reciprocity to counter violence and extremism.

The event was chaired by IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, while it was also attended by Vice President female campus Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Samina Malik, Head of the Department of Urdu, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Students’ Advisor Dr. Nyla Jabeen, other senior faculty members and female students.

Speaking on the role of women in society and teachings of Islam, IIUI President called for the provision of opportunities to women in building the society. He said that Islam has clearly defined prerogatives of women. Dr. Al-Draiweesh also mentioned prominent names of women in Islamic history.

He maintained that no society can excel unless it accepts the participation of women.

Prof. Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Vice President of Female Campus shared her views and apprised about objectives of the role of women (Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan) in the light of Iqbal’s thoughts.

She said Iqbal urged women to come forward and play a positive role in the character building in youth of society. “Women is an agent of change in both domestic and social context and capable of promoting tolerance and stability,” she added.

She said the Constitution of Pakistan allowed women participation in every sphere of national life.

Dr Najeeb Arif, in her views on Iqbal’s thinking on the role of women, mentioned Iqbal’s essay “National Life” and also discussed his address in Madras in which he had advocated the role of women.

“It is quite unfortunate that Iqbal is taken as just a curriculum poet and his actual thoughts, message and philosophy being ignored,” she added.

Dr. Ghazala Ghalib, a faculty member at the faculty of Shariah and Law presented a paper on the role of women and Iqbal’s thoughts.

Dr. Sadia Tahir, a faculty member at the Urdu department also discussed teachings of Iqbal and women.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?