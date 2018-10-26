‘Women can help promote peace’

Islamabad : Women can help promote peace and eradicate violence in society through their actions, said International Islamic University president Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

He was addressing a seminar on the IIU women campus in connection with Iqbal Day on 'the role of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan: women as an agent of change to promote peace, tolerance and social reciprocity to counter violent extremism'.

The activity was jointly organised by Vice President Office, Urdu department of the university in collaboration with Council of Islamic Ideology. The purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among women as agents of peace, tolerance and social reciprocity to counter violence and extremism.

The event was chaired by IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, while it was also attended by Vice President female campus Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Samina Malik, Head of the Department of Urdu, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Students’ Advisor Dr. Nyla Jabeen, other senior faculty members and female students.

Speaking on the role of women in society and teachings of Islam, IIUI President called for the provision of opportunities to women in building the society. He said that Islam has clearly defined prerogatives of women. Dr. Al-Draiweesh also mentioned prominent names of women in Islamic history.

He maintained that no society can excel unless it accepts the participation of women.

Prof. Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Vice President of Female Campus shared her views and apprised about objectives of the role of women (Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan) in the light of Iqbal’s thoughts.

She said Iqbal urged women to come forward and play a positive role in the character building in youth of society. “Women is an agent of change in both domestic and social context and capable of promoting tolerance and stability,” she added.

She said the Constitution of Pakistan allowed women participation in every sphere of national life.

Dr Najeeb Arif, in her views on Iqbal’s thinking on the role of women, mentioned Iqbal’s essay “National Life” and also discussed his address in Madras in which he had advocated the role of women.

“It is quite unfortunate that Iqbal is taken as just a curriculum poet and his actual thoughts, message and philosophy being ignored,” she added.

Dr. Ghazala Ghalib, a faculty member at the faculty of Shariah and Law presented a paper on the role of women and Iqbal’s thoughts.

Dr. Sadia Tahir, a faculty member at the Urdu department also discussed teachings of Iqbal and women.