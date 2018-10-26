Fri October 26, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Breast cancer awareness drive

Islamabad : Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) organised a breast cancer awareness drive under The Pink Club, whereby an exclusive session for all female staff and female family members of male staff was held.

The session featured the real-life story of a breast cancer survivor, Khanum Mumtaz Mirza, who is mother of a PTCL staff member. Khanum talked about how she conquered the disease by undergoing the difficult process of diagnosis, treatment, surgery and post-operative care, along with handling the psychological repercussions of the disease. The session also included a talk on the importance of early detection through self-examination in order to overcome the disease at an early stage, where chances of survival are relatively high. PTCL’s Senior Medical Officer Dr. Asma Mahfooz explained the self-examination procedure and also answered questions from the audience. The session was appreciated by all audience members.

Showing solidarity to the cause, PTCL official logo was changed to pink on all social media forums for the month of October. Moreover, PTCL Headquarters was illuminated pink and staff members adorned the signature pink badge to pledge their support for the cause.

Hina Tasleem, GM HR Strategy and founder of The Pink Club at PTCL, stated, “The objective of starting ‘The Pink Club’ was to take initiatives and create awareness on issues related to working women including health, welfare and safety at PTCL. By organizing such sessions, we ensure that our female employees remain updated and aware of pertinent health issues and measures to counter possible risks.

