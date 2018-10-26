Acting PEIRA chief relinquishes charge

Islamabad : Hasnat Qureshi has relinquished the charge of the acting chairman of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

The development comes ahead of Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafgat Mahmood’s visit to the PEIRA main offices.

Hasnat Qureshi, who held the PEIRA chairman's office for more than one and a half years, was repatriated to his parent department.

The ministry asked PEIRA member Imtiaz Qureshi to act as a stand-in for the permanent chairman of the authority regulating over 1,200 privately-owned schools of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Private Schools Network President Dr Afzal Babur insisted that adhocism and rampant corruption had crippled the working of the already-inefficient PEIRA.

He said the education ministry should do away with the policy of adhocism towards private education in Islamabad and ensure the early appointment of a permanent chairman to the PEIRA, while the National Accountability Bureau should probe corruption in the authority.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited the Federal Directorate of Education offices and asked the officials to ensure enrolment of out-of-school children.

He said the government had a vision for bringing 25 million out-of-school children to schools and therefore, 30,000 children in Islamabad should be enrolled on a priority basis.

The minister said Islamabad would be made an education model city. He said two shifts would begin in government schools of the areas lacking schools. The minister promised the early appointment of the permanent DG to the FDE.