Ex-VC, others remanded

Our correspondent

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday sent to jail the former vice-chancellor of Sargodha University, Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and the university’s former registrar, Brigadier ® Rao Jamil Asghar and four others, on judicial remand. They are accused of receiving millions as bribe for allowing establishing illegal sub-campuses under public-private partnership policy. Lahore sub-campus CEO Mian Javed, Lahore sub-campus Director Administration Muhammad Akram, Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus CEO Waris Nadeem and his partner Naeem Mukhtar have also been sent on judicial remand. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused received millions as bribe for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses. Meanwhile, an accountability court extended physical remand of former Senator Ammar Gulzar, accused in Pak Arab Housing Society scam, by November 2.